Sahaj Fashions IPO allotment today: GMP, here's how to check allotment status2 min read 01 Sep 2023, 05:20 PM IST
Sahaj Fashions IPO allotment today, listing on September 6. Investors can check allotment status on Bigshare Services portal.
Sahaj Fashions IPO allotment date: Sahaj Fashions IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, September 1). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Sahaj Fashions IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started