Sahaj Fashions IPO: Check subscription status, GMP today, other key things to know2 min read 25 Aug 2023, 04:15 PM IST
Sahaj Fashions IPO price has been fixed at ₹30 per equity share. The face value of each share is ₹10. The lot size of Sahaj Fashions IPO is 4,000 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹120,000.
Sahaj Fashions IPO: The initial public offer (IPO) of Sahaj Fashions Ltd opened for subscription on Friday, August 25. Sahaj Fashions IPO is an SME IPO and will close on Tuesday, August 29.
