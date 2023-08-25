Sahaj Fashions IPO: The initial public offer (IPO) of Sahaj Fashions Ltd opened for subscription on Friday, August 25. Sahaj Fashions IPO is an SME IPO and will close on Tuesday, August 29. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sahaj Fashions is a small-to-medium enterprise (SME) company that manufactures fabric for garment making, home furnishings, and industrial applications.

Sahaj Fashions IPO is a fixed price issue and the total issue size is ₹13.96 crore. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 4,476,000 shares at ₹30 per share.

Here are key details about Sahaj Fashions IPO including GMP today, IPO subscription status, and others.

Sahaj Fashions IPO Subscription Status Sahaj Fashions IPO has been subscribed 74% so far on day 1. The public issue received bids for 33.80 lakh equity shares as compared to the issue size of 44.76 lakh shares, till 4:10 pm.

Sahaj Fashions IPO has been subscribed 1.13 times in the retail category and 35% in the Non-Institutional Investors' (NII) category.

Sahaj Fashions IPO GMP Today Sahaj Fashions IPO GMP today is ₹4 per share, as per topsharebrokers.com. This means Sahaj Fashions shares are trading higher by ₹4 than their issue price in the grey market.

The ₹13.96 crore worth Sahaj Fashions IPO opened on August 25 and will close on August 29, 2023.

Sahaj Fashions IPO price has been fixed at ₹30 per equity share. The face value of each share is ₹10. The lot size of Sahaj Fashions IPO is 4,000 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹120,000.

Sahaj Fashion IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on September 1, and the company will initiate refunds on September 4. The shares are likely to be credited to the demat account of allottees on September 5. Sahaj Fashion shares are likely to be listed on NSE SME on Wednesday, September 6.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds from the issue towards the funding of working capital requirements including margin money, prepayment/repayment of certain secured borrowings availed by the company, and for general corporate purposes.

Rohit Toshniwal, Sadhana Toshniwal, Norat Mal Choudhary, Prabha Lakhotia, Rakesh Choudhary, Mukul Lakhotia, and Nitin Toshniwal are the company's promoters.

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar and Khambatta Securities Limited is the IPO lead manager.