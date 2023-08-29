Sahaj Fashions IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 3, other key details2 min read 29 Aug 2023, 04:35 PM IST
Sahaj Fashions IPO opens on Aug 25 and closes on Aug 29, with a price band of ₹30 per share. Listing on Sept 6.
Sahaj Fashions IPO opened for subscription on Friday, August 25, and will close today (Tuesday, August 29). Sahaj Fashions IPO price band has been set at ₹30 per equity share and the Sahaj Fashions IPO shares will get listed on Wednesday, September 6 on NSE SME.
