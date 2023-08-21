Sahaj Fashions IPO to open on August 25; check price band, key dates1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 09:34 PM IST
Sahaj Fashions IPO is a fresh issue comprising 4,476,000 shares of the face value of ₹10, aggregating up to ₹13.43 crore.
Sahaj Fashions IPO: Sahaj Fashions' initial public offer (IPO) opens for subscription on Friday, August 25 and closes on Tuesday, August 29. The small-to-medium enterprises (SME) IPO is a fixed price issue and the issue size is ₹13.96 crore. Sahaj Fashions IPO is a fresh issue comprising 4,476,000 shares of the face value of ₹10, aggregating up to ₹13.43 crore.
