Mon Aug 21 2023 15:46:35
Sahaj Fashions IPO: Sahaj Fashions' initial public offer (IPO) opens for subscription on Friday, August 25 and closes on Tuesday, August 29. The small-to-medium enterprises (SME) IPO is a fixed price issue and the issue size is 13.96 crore. Sahaj Fashions IPO is a fresh issue comprising 4,476,000 shares of the face value of 10, aggregating up to 13.43 crore. 

Sahaj Fashions IPO price has been fixed at 30 per equity share at the face value of 10 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 4,000 equity shares and in multiples of 4,000 equity shares thereafter.

Sahaj Fashion IPO's basis of allotment shares will be done on Friday, September 1, and the company will initiate refunds on Monday, September 4. The shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on Tuesday, September 5. Sahaj Fashion shares are likely to be listed on NSE SME on Wednesday, September 6.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds from the issue towards the funding of working capital requirements including margin money, prepayment/repayment of certain secured borrowings availed by the company, and for general corporate purposes.

Rohit Toshniwal, Sadhana Toshniwal, Norat Mal Choudhary, Prabha Lakhotia, Rakesh Choudhary, Mukul Lakhotia, and Nitin Toshniwal are the company's promoters. Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar and Khambatta Securities Limited is the IPO lead manager.

Sahaj Fashions Limited is involved in the manufacture of fabric for garment making, home furnishings, and industrial applications. The company manufactures cotton suiting fabric and cotton shirting fabric, polyester-based and cotton-polyster blended fabrics. It also manufactures cotton yarn-dyed fabrics which are its most in-demand product in the garment manufacturing industry.

Sahaj's product list includes piece dyed shirtings, cotton yarn dyed shirtings, cotton yarn dyed Chambray, and cotton fabric for self designed shirting from count 40s to 100s in the shirtings segment, among others.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 09:34 PM IST
