Sahaj Fashions shares list with 3.33% premium at ₹31 apiece on NSE Emerge

Sahaj Fashions shares list with 3.33% premium at ₹31 apiece on NSE Emerge1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 10:09 AM IST
Sahaj Fashions IPO had received 11.72 times subscription in the retail category and 3.78 times in Other category. The SME IPO was a fixed price issue and the company raised ₹13.96 crore from the public offer.
Sahaj Fashions IPO Listing: Sahaj Fashions Ltd, the fabric manufacturer, made a tepid debut on NSE Emerge Wednesday. Sahaj Fashions shares were listed at ₹31 apiece, a premium of 3.33% to the issue price of ₹30 per share.
