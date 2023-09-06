Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Sahaj Fashions shares list with 3.33% premium at 31 apiece on NSE Emerge

Sahaj Fashions shares list with 3.33% premium at 31 apiece on NSE Emerge

1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 10:09 AM IST Livemint ,Edited By Ankit Gohel

Sahaj Fashions IPO was opened for subscription from August 25 to August 29.

Sahaj Fashions IPO Listing: Sahaj Fashions Ltd, the fabric manufacturer, made a tepid debut on NSE Emerge Wednesday. Sahaj Fashions shares were listed at 31 apiece, a premium of 3.33% to the issue price of 30 per share.

Sahaj Fashions IPO had received a decent response from investors. The public issue was subscribed 7.75 times in total during its subscription period from August 25 to August 29.

Sahaj Fashions IPO received 11.72 times subscription in the retail category and 3.78 times in Other category.

The SME IPO was a fixed price issue and the company raised 13.96 crore from the public offer.

Sahaj Fashions IPO was a fresh issue comprising 4,476,000 shares of the face value of 10, aggregating. The IPO price was fixed at 30 per equity share

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds from the issue towards the funding of working capital requirements including margin money, prepayment/repayment of certain secured borrowings availed by the company, and for general corporate purposes.

Sahaj Fashions Ltd is involved in the manufacture of fabric for garment making, home furnishings, and industrial applications. The company manufactures cotton suiting fabric and cotton shirting fabric, polyester-based and cotton-polyster blended fabrics. It also manufactures cotton yarn-dyed fabrics which are its most in-demand product in the garment manufacturing industry.

