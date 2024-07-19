Sahaj Solar share price makes a stellar debut, stock opens with 90% premium at ₹342 apiece on NSE SME

Sahaj Solar share price made a bumper debut on NSE SME today. Sahaj Solar share price today opened at ₹342, which is 90% higher than the issue price of ₹180.

The Sahaj Solar IPO subscription period began on Thursday, July 11, and ended on Monday, July 15. Sahaj Solar's initial public offering (IPO) pricing range was fixed at ₹171 to ₹180 per share, with a ₹10 face value. At least eight hundred shares, as well as multiples of those shares, were up for sale. Sahaj Solar IPO subscription status was 507.21 times on the last bidding day.

The company's promoters are Pramit Bharatkumar Brahmbhatt, Manan Bharatkumar Brahmbhatt, and Varna Pramit Brahmbhatt.

Sahaj Solar is a provider of solar solutions with almost ten years of expertise in most areas related to the production of renewable energy. The company's combined offering of services and production in the solar power industry benefits the company. They offer EPC services, sell solar pumping systems, and produce photovoltaic (PV) modules.

The red herring prospectus (RHP) states that Solex Energy Ltd. (P/E of 74.18), Zodiac Energy Ltd. (P/E of 51.62), and Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. (P/E of 17.34) are the company's listed peers.

Sahaj Solar IPO details The Sahaj Solar IPO, worth ₹52.56 crore, is purely an offer-for-sale of up to 2,920,000 equity shares.

The company plans to use the funds collected from this offer for working capital needs as well as broader corporate goals.

The issue registrar of the Sahaj Solar IPO is Kfin Technologies Limited, while the book running lead manager is Kunvarji Finstock Pvt Ltd. For the Sahaj Solar IPO, Aftertrade Broking is serving as the market maker.

Sahaj Solar IPO GMP today Sahaj Solar IPO GMP today is +250. This indicates Sahaj Solar share price were trading at a premium of ₹250 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

The Sahaj Solar IPO estimated listing price was suggested at ₹430 per share, which is 138.89% more than the IPO price of ₹180, taking into account the top end of the IPO pricing band and the present premium on the grey market.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.