Sahara Maritime IPO allotment expected to be finalised today; here are steps to check share application status
Sahara Maritime IPO allotment will be finalised today and investors can check if and how many shares they have been allotted. For applicants who did not receive the shares, Sahara Maritime will initiate the refund process of the application money.
Sahara Maritime IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of logistics company Sahara Maritime Ltd opened for subscription on December 18 and closed on December 20. Sahara Maritime IPO received strong investors participation as the public issue was subscribed more than 22 times. Investors now await the Sahara Maritime IPO allotment which is expected to be finalised today, December 21.
