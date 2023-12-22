Sahara Maritime IPO Allotment: Sahara Maritime IPO allotment has been finalised. Applicants of the public issue can check their Sahara Maritime IPO allotment status on the stock exchanges’ website or on the IPO registrar’s portal.

The initial public offering (IPO) of logistics company Sahara Maritime Ltd opened for subscription on December 18 and closed on December 20. It received strong investors participation as the public issue was subscribed more than 22 times.

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the Sahara Maritime IPO registrar. The share application status can be seen on BSE’s and Bigshare Services’ websites.

Sahara Maritime IPO is an SME IPO and the shares will be listed on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed on December 26.

Investors can check if and how many shares they have been allotted in the basis of allotment. For applicants who did not receive the shares, Sahara Maritime will initiate the refund process of the application money. Those allotted will receive Sahara Maritime shares in their demat accounts.

If you have applied for Sahara Maritime IPO, you can do a Sahara Maritime IPO allotment status check on the IPO registrar website, which is Bigshare Services.

Steps to check the IPO allotment status:

Step 1 - Visit the Bigshare Services website by clicking this link - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 2 - Choose “Sahara Maritime Limited" from the drop down menu

Step 3 - In the ‘Selection Type’ dropdown, choose between either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.

Step 4 - Enter the required information as per the option selected

Step 5 - Enter Captcha verification code.

Step 6 - Click the “Search" button to check the allotment status

Your Sahara Maritime IPO allotment status will be reflected on the screen.

You can also check the application status on BSE website by following the below steps:

Steps to check Sahara Maritime IPO allotment status on BSE:

Step 1 - Visit allotment page on BSE's official website - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 - Under ‘Issue Type’, select ‘Equity’

Step 3 - Choose Sahara Maritime Limited from the drop-down option under ‘Issue Name’

Step 4 - Enter PAN or Application Number.

Step 5 - Click ‘I am not a Robot’ to confirm your identity and then hit the ‘Submit’ button

The IPO allotment status will be reflected.

Sahara Maritime IPO GMP Today

Sahara Maritime IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹0. This means that Sahara Maritime shares are trading at their issue price without ant premium or discount in the grey market.

