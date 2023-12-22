Sahara Maritime IPO allotment finalised; here are steps to check status on BSE, registrar's website
If you have applied for Sahara Maritime IPO, you can do a Sahara Maritime IPO allotment status check on the IPO registrar website, which is Bigshare Services.
Sahara Maritime IPO Allotment: Sahara Maritime IPO allotment has been finalised. Applicants of the public issue can check their Sahara Maritime IPO allotment status on the stock exchanges’ website or on the IPO registrar’s portal.
