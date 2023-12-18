Sahara Maritime IPO: Issue fully booked on the first day; check subscription status, GMP, other details of SME IPO
Sahara Maritime IPO price band has been fixed at ₹81 per share. The company plans to raise ₹6.88 crore from the IPO which is entirely a fresh issue of 8.5 lakh equity shares.
Sahara Maritime IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of logistics company Sahara Maritime Ltd opened for subscription today, December 18. The Sahara Maritime IPO is an SME IPO and has received stellar response from investors as the public issue has been fully subscribed on the first day itself.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started