Sahara Maritime IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of logistics company Sahara Maritime Ltd opened for subscription today, December 18. The Sahara Maritime IPO is an SME IPO and has received stellar response from investors as the public issue has been fully subscribed on the first day itself. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sahara Maritime IPO is a fixed price issue and will remain open till December 20. The company provides logistics services, transport management services, freight related services.

Let us check Sahara Maritime IPO subscription status, latest GMP and key things to know:

Sahara Maritime IPO Details Sahara Maritime IPO opened for public subscription on Monday, December 18, and will close on Wednesday, December 20. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on December 21, while Sahara Maritime IPO will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed on December 26.

Sahara Maritime IPO price band has been fixed at ₹81 per share. The company plans to raise ₹6.88 crore from the IPO which is entirely a fresh issue of 8.5 lakh equity shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IPO lot size is 1,600 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹1,29,600.

Swaraj Shares and Securities Private Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Sahara Maritime IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sahara Maritime IPO Subscription Status Sahara Maritime IPO has been subscribed 1.15 times so far on December 18, the first day of the bidding process. The issue received bids for 9.28 lakh equity shares as against 8.06 lakh shares on the offer, as per data available till 3:40 pm.

The IPO received 2.17 times subscription in the retail category and 0.13 times subscription in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category so far.

Sahara Maritime IPO GMP Today Sahara Maritime IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹0. This means that Sahara Maritime shares are not trading at any premium or discount in the grey market.

