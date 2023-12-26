Sahara Maritime share price sees muted debut; stock opens at ₹81 apiece on BSE SME
Sahara Maritime IPO listing date: Sahara Maritime share price made a muted debut on BSE SME today. On BSE SME, Sahara Maritime Limited share price was listed at ₹81, which is same as the issue price. Following its debut, Sahara Maritime share price slipped into the red. At 10:12 IST, Sahara Maritime Limited share price was trading over 2% lower at ₹79.15 apiece on BSE SME.
