Sahara Maritime IPO listing date: Sahara Maritime share price made a muted debut on BSE SME today. On BSE SME, Sahara Maritime Limited share price was listed at ₹81, which is same as the issue price. Following its debut, Sahara Maritime share price slipped into the red. At 10:12 IST, Sahara Maritime Limited share price was trading over 2% lower at ₹79.15 apiece on BSE SME.

Sahara Maritime IPO opened for subscription on December 18 and closed on December 20. The SME IPO received overwhelming response from investors. The company provides logistics services, transport management services, freight related services.

Sahara Maritime IPO price band was set at ₹81. Sahara Maritime IPO lot size was 1,600 shares. Investors could bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereof.

Sahara Maritime IPO details

Sahara Maritime IPO, which is worth ₹6.88 crore, is completely a fresh issue of 849,600 equity share; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component, according to Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

The net proceeds from the proposed IPO will be used for general corporate purposes, office equipment working capital requirements, and funding the company's capital expenditure requirements for the purchase of commercial vehicles.

Nadeem Aboobakar Hira and Sohrab Rustom Sayed are the company's promoters.

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd served as the registrar for the Sahara Maritime IPO, and Swaraj Shares and Securities Private Limited served as the book running lead manager. For the Sahara Maritime IPO, Shreni Shares served as the market maker.

Sahara Maritime IPO GMP today

Sahara Maritime IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹81 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

