Sahasra Electronic Solutions IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status, review, other details of SME IPO in 10 points

Sahasra Electronic Solutions IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Sahasra Electronic Solutions Limited has opened today. The public issue will remain open for bidders till 30th September 2024, i.e. Monday next week. The company has fixed the Sahara Electronic Solutions IPO price band at ₹269 to ₹283 per equity share. The electronics company aims to raise ₹186.16 crore from this initial offer. Meanwhile, on the Sahara Electronic Solutions IPO subscription opening date, company shares are available at a premium of ₹190 in today's grey market.

Sahasra Electronic Solutions IPO subscription status By 12:18 PM on day one of bidding, the SME IPO had subscribed 0.94 times, which is a decent response from the primary market investors. The SME IPO has received bids for 44,11,200 shares against 47,04,000 shares offered by the company promoters.

Important Sahasra Electronic Solutions IPO details 1] Sahasra Electronic Solutions IPO GMP today: According to stock market observers, the company's shares are available at a premium of ₹190 in the grey market today.

2] Sahasra Electronic Solutions IPO price: The company has fixed price band of the public issue at ₹269 to ₹283 per equity share.

3] Sahasra Electronic Solutions IPO date: The book build issue has hit the Indian primary market today and will remain open until 30th September 2024.

4] Sahasra Electronic Solutions IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹186.16 crore from this initial public offer. Of these ₹186.16 crore, ₹172.01 crore is aimed through the issuance of fresh shares while the rest, ₹14.15 crore, is reserved for the Offer for Sale (OFS) route.

5] Sahasra Electronic Solutions IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the public issue comprises 400 company shares.

6] Sahasra Electronic Solutions IPO allotment date: The most likely date for share allocation is 1st October 2024, Tuesday next week.

7] Sahasra Electronic Solutions IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Private Limited has been appointed official registrar of the public offer.

8] Sahasra Electronic Solutions IPO listing: The book build issue is proposed for listing on the NSE SME Emerge platform.

9] Sahasra Electronic Solutions IPO listing date: The most likely date for the share listing is 4 October 2024, as 2 October will be a stock market holiday.

10] Sahasra Electronic Solutions IPO review: In FY24, the company's revenue grew by over 850 per cent, and PAT (Profit After Tax) surged by more than 1300 per cent year over year.