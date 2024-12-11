Hello User
Sai Life Sciences IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Check out GMP trends, anchor details, subscription status, more

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:53 AM IST
Dhanya Nagasundaram, Saloni Goel

Sai Life Sciences IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Sai Life Sciences IPO opens on December 11 and closes on December 13, with a price band of 522 to 549. Backed by TPG, the firm reported a net profit of 28.01 crore for the six months ending September 2024.

Sai Life Sciences IPO is scheduled to open on Wednesday, December 11, and close on Friday, December 13. Check Sai Life Sciences IPO GMP today.
