Sai Life Sciences IPO: After three-day bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Sai Life Sciences Limited, applicants eagerly await the announcement of share allotment. In the wake of the 'T+3' listing rule, the public issue must be listed within three days post-listing. As bidding for the Sai Life Sciences IPO ended on 13th December 2024, the Sai Life Sciences IPO allotment date is likely on 14th December 2024, i.e. today. However, in case of delay, as today is Saturday, Sai Life Sciences IPO allotment status may become public on 16th December 2024, i.e. on Monday next week. Following the decent Sai Life Sciences IPO subscription status, the grey market is signalling Sai Life Sciences IPO listing at a substantial premium. According to stock market observers, Sai Life Sciences shares are available at a premium of ₹158 in the grey market today.

Sai Life Sciences IPO GMP today As mentioned above, Sai Life Sciences IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹18, which means the grey market expects that the Sai Life Sciences IPO listing price will be around ₹567 ( ₹549 + ₹18). This means the grey market expects the Sai Life Sciences IPO listing gain to be around 3 per cent against the Sai Life Sciences IPO price of ₹522 to ₹549 apiece.

Sai Life Sciences IPO subscription status According to BSE data, the Sai Life Sciences IPO had a subscription rate of 10.27 times by the third day of its offering. The retail portion of the public issue had been subscribed 1.39 times; the NII segment was booked 4.99 times, whereas the QIB portion received a whopping 29.78 times bidding.

Sai Life Sciences IPO allotment date As mentioned, the Sai Life Sciences IPO allotment date is likely today, 14th December 2024. However, in case of a delay due to Saturday, the status is expected to become public on Monday next week, 16th December 2024.