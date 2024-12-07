The initial public offering (IPO) of Sai Life Sciences, a prominent player in small-molecule drug development and manufacturing, is scheduled to open on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, and close on Friday, December 13, 2024. The IPO consists of a fresh issue worth ₹950 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 3.81 crore shares, bringing the total issue size to approximately ₹2,940-3,043 crore.
Founded in January 1999, Sai Life Sciences Limited collaborates with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, offering services in drug discovery, development, and the manufacturing of small-molecule new chemical entities (NCEs). As a contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO), the company leverages its expertise to address critical challenges in healthcare.
According to the company’s Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Sai Life Sciences offers "end-to-end services across the drug discovery, development, and manufacturing value chain for small-molecule new chemical entities (NCE)." The company works with global pharmaceutical and biotech innovators, boasting over 170 pharmaceutical products in its portfolio, including 38 products for manufacturing 28 commercial drugs.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
