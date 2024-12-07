Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Sai Life Sciences IPO opens next week. GMP, price band, date, valuation, other details of upcoming IPO in 10 points

Sai Life Sciences IPO opens next week. GMP, price band, date, valuation, other details of upcoming IPO in 10 points

Shivangini

  • Sai Life Sciences IPO GMP: According to market observers, shares of the upcoming IPO are available at a premium of 41 in the grey market today

Sai Life Sciences IPO price: Sai Life Sciences IPO Price Band: The company has fixed price band of the upcoming IPO at 522 to 549 per equity share.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Sai Life Sciences, a prominent player in small-molecule drug development and manufacturing, is scheduled to open on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, and close on Friday, December 13, 2024. The IPO consists of a fresh issue worth 950 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 3.81 crore shares, bringing the total issue size to approximately 2,940-3,043 crore.

Founded in January 1999, Sai Life Sciences Limited collaborates with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, offering services in drug discovery, development, and the manufacturing of small-molecule new chemical entities (NCEs). As a contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO), the company leverages its expertise to address critical challenges in healthcare.

Sai Life Sciences IPO Details

  1. Sai Life Sciences IPO structure: According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the IPO includes a fresh issuance of equity shares valued at 950 crore, along with an Offer for Sale (OFS) comprising up to 3.81 crore equity shares, which will be offloaded by promoters, investor shareholders, and other existing shareholders.
  2. Sai Life Sciences IPO GMP: Sai Life Sciences shares are trading in the grey market ahead of the IPO. As of December 7, 2024, at 2:01 pm, the Sai Life Sciences IPO GMP is 41, suggesting an estimated listing price of 590 per share. This indicates an expected percentage gain of 7.47%.

  • Sai Life Sciences IPO Price Band: The company has fixed price band of the upcoming IPO at Rs 522 to 549 per equity share.
  • Sai Life Sciences IPO Opening Date: The IPO opens for subscription on December 11 and closes on December 13, 2024.
  • Sai Life Sciences IPO Size: A combination of a 950 crore fresh issue and 3.81 crore shares under OFS, with a total size of 2,940-3,043 crore.
  • Sai Life Sciences IPO Lot Size: One lot comprises 27 shares.
  • Sai Life Sciences IPO Allotment Date: The likely date for share allotment is Monday, December 16, 2024. Refunds for unsuccessful bids may be processed by Tuesday, December 17, 2024, and shares are expected to be credited to successful bidders' accounts on the same day.

  • Sai Life Sciences IPO Listing Date: The company's shares are expected to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, December 18, 2024.
  • Sai Life Sciences IPO Lead Managers: Kotak Mahindra Capital, IIFL Capital Services, Jefferies India, and Morgan Stanley India have been appointed as the book-running lead managers for the issue.
  • Sai Life Sciences IPO Registrar: KFin Technologies Limited is the official registrar for this IPO.

Sai Life Sciences Financials and Business Overview

According to the company’s Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Sai Life Sciences offers "end-to-end services across the drug discovery, development, and manufacturing value chain for small-molecule new chemical entities (NCE)." The company works with global pharmaceutical and biotech innovators, boasting over 170 pharmaceutical products in its portfolio, including 38 products for manufacturing 28 commercial drugs.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shivangini

Shivangini tracks corporate actions and energy sector. She has a keen interest in markets and BFSI. She has been working as a business journalist for over 3 years. She pursued her PG Diploma in English Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. For story leads, you can reach her at Shivangini@htdigital.in or Tweet to @shivi_tweets.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.