The initial public offering (IPO) of Sai Life Sciences, a prominent player in small-molecule drug development and manufacturing, is scheduled to open on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, and close on Friday, December 13, 2024. The IPO consists of a fresh issue worth ₹950 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 3.81 crore shares, bringing the total issue size to approximately ₹2,940-3,043 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Founded in January 1999, Sai Life Sciences Limited collaborates with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, offering services in drug discovery, development, and the manufacturing of small-molecule new chemical entities (NCEs). As a contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO), the company leverages its expertise to address critical challenges in healthcare.

Sai Life Sciences IPO Details Sai Life Sciences IPO structure: According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the IPO includes a fresh issuance of equity shares valued at ₹ 950 crore, along with an Offer for Sale (OFS) comprising up to 3.81 crore equity shares, which will be offloaded by promoters, investor shareholders, and other existing shareholders. Sai Life Sciences IPO GMP: Sai Life Sciences shares are trading in the grey market ahead of the IPO. As of December 7, 2024, at 2:01 pm, the Sai Life Sciences IPO GMP is ₹ 41, suggesting an estimated listing price of ₹ 590 per share. This indicates an expected percentage gain of 7.47%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sai Life Sciences Financials and Business Overview According to the company’s Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Sai Life Sciences offers "end-to-end services across the drug discovery, development, and manufacturing value chain for small-molecule new chemical entities (NCE)." The company works with global pharmaceutical and biotech innovators, boasting over 170 pharmaceutical products in its portfolio, including 38 products for manufacturing 28 commercial drugs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}