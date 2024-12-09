TPG Asia, HBM India to win big in Sai Life Sciences' upcoming IPO

The company has fixed the price band at ₹522 to ₹549 per equity share. At the upper end of this range, Sai Life Sciences will have a market capitalisation of ₹11,419 crore. TPG Asia and HBM Private Equity India will sell about 29.3 million shares combined under the OFS component. With an average acquisition price of ₹127.27 and ₹42.71, respectively, they stand to make gains of 4x to 13x at the upper end of the price band.