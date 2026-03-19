Sai Parenteral IPO: From offer size to key risks - 10 things to know from RHP

Sai Parenteral IPO is a book build issue of 408.79 crore and is a combination of fresh issue of 0.73 crore shares aggregating to 285 crore and offer for sale of 0.32 crore shares aggregating to 123.79 crore.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated19 Mar 2026, 03:00 PM IST
Sai Parenteral IPO: The mainboard IPO will open for bidding on Tuesday, March 24 and will close on Friday, March 27.
Sai Parenteral IPO: The mainboard IPO will open for bidding on Tuesday, March 24 and will close on Friday, March 27.

Sai Parenteral IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Sai Parenteral will open for subscription next week on Tuesday, March 24 and will close on Friday, March 27.

The company aims to raise 408.79 crore from the share sale, which is a combination of fresh issue of shares worth 285 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 123.79 crore.

Sai Parenteral IPO GMP today

Ahead of the opening of the issue, Sai Parenteral IPO did not garner any traction in the grey market, as the current GMP is 0, according to Investogain.

This means that the estimated listing price of Sai Parenteral IPO is likely to be the same as the IPO price of 392.

Also Read | Central Mine Planning IPO to open on Friday: GMP, key details in 10 points

Here are 10 things to know about Sai Parenteral IPO from RHP -

1] IPO Size

It is a book build issue of 408.79 crore and is a combination of fresh issue of 0.73 crore shares aggregating to 285 crore and offer for sale of 0.32 crore shares aggregating to 123.79 crore.

2] Objects of the offer

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for expanding and upgrading manufacturing facilities, establishing a new R&D centre, repaying debt, meeting working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.

3] Selling shareholders

As part of the OFS, Vikasa India EIF I Fund, Tilokchand Punamchand Ostwal, Bhanwar Lal Chandak, Devendra Chawla, Sreelekha Ganta, Ashish Maheshwari, Vijay Gondi, Padma Guntupalli, Nilesh Pravinchandra Doshi, and Bhautik Mukund Shah will divest a portion of their holdings.

4] Listing

The shares of Sai Parenteral IPO will be listed on both stock exchanges - BSE and NSE.

5] Business Overview

Sai Parenteral is a diversified pharmaceutical formulations company with capabilities spanning research, development, and manufacturing. It operates in the branded generics segment as well as in contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) products and services.

The company’s portfolio covers a wide range of therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, neuropsychiatry, respiratory, antibiotics, vitamins, minerals and supplements (VMS), gastroenterology, analgesics, and dermatology. Its offerings are available in multiple dosage forms such as tablets, injectables, capsules, liquid orals, and ointments.

6] Financial Overview

On the financial front, the company reported a profit of 7.7 crore on revenue of 86.9 crore for the six-month period ended September 2025. For the financial year ended March 2025, profit stood at 14.4 crore, marking a 71.8% increase from 8.4 crore in the previous year. Revenue during the same period grew 6% to 163.1 crore from 153.8 crore.

7] Global Industry Overview

According to the RHP, resilient and sustainable long-term growth has been evident in the global pharmaceutical market due to growing demand, advancing innovations and availability of affordable generics.

The global pharmaceutical market is estimated at $1.8 trillion in 2025 and is projected to grow to $2.9 trillion by 2033, with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2025 to 2033.

8] Risk Factors

The company said in the RHP that 44.78%, 47.64% and 92.03% of the net revenue during the Fiscals 2025, 2024 and 2023, was derived from the sale of injectables. Any reduction in demand for these products may adversely affect its business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows.

Also Read | Sai Parenteral's IPO opens on March 24; price band set at ₹372-392 apiece

9] Subsidiaries

According to the RHP, the company has five subsidiaries, as listed below -

Indian subsidiaries: Revat Laboratories Private Limited and SP Analytics Private Limited

Foreign Subsidiaries: Sai Parenterals Pte. Limited

Step-down foreign subsidiaries: Noumed Pharmaceuticals Pty Limited and Noumed Pharmaceuticals Limited.

10] Book-running lead managers and registrar

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. is the book-running lead manager of the IPO. Meanwhile, Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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