Sai Parenteral IPO: From offer size to key risks - 10 things to know from RHP

Sai Parenteral IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Sai Parenteral will open for subscription next week on Tuesday, March 24 and will close on Friday, March 27.

The company aims to raise ₹408.79 crore from the share sale, which is a combination of fresh issue of shares worth ₹285 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹123.79 crore.

Sai Parenteral IPO GMP today Ahead of the opening of the issue, Sai Parenteral IPO did not garner any traction in the grey market, as the current GMP is ₹0, according to Investogain.

This means that the estimated listing price of Sai Parenteral IPO is likely to be the same as the IPO price of ₹392.

Here are 10 things to know about Sai Parenteral IPO from RHP - 1] IPO Size It is a book build issue of ₹408.79 crore and is a combination of fresh issue of 0.73 crore shares aggregating to ₹285 crore and offer for sale of 0.32 crore shares aggregating to ₹123.79 crore.

2] Objects of the offer Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for expanding and upgrading manufacturing facilities, establishing a new R&D centre, repaying debt, meeting working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.

3] Selling shareholders As part of the OFS, Vikasa India EIF I Fund, Tilokchand Punamchand Ostwal, Bhanwar Lal Chandak, Devendra Chawla, Sreelekha Ganta, Ashish Maheshwari, Vijay Gondi, Padma Guntupalli, Nilesh Pravinchandra Doshi, and Bhautik Mukund Shah will divest a portion of their holdings.

4] Listing The shares of Sai Parenteral IPO will be listed on both stock exchanges - BSE and NSE.

5] Business Overview Sai Parenteral is a diversified pharmaceutical formulations company with capabilities spanning research, development, and manufacturing. It operates in the branded generics segment as well as in contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) products and services.

The company’s portfolio covers a wide range of therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, neuropsychiatry, respiratory, antibiotics, vitamins, minerals and supplements (VMS), gastroenterology, analgesics, and dermatology. Its offerings are available in multiple dosage forms such as tablets, injectables, capsules, liquid orals, and ointments.

6] Financial Overview On the financial front, the company reported a profit of ₹7.7 crore on revenue of ₹86.9 crore for the six-month period ended September 2025. For the financial year ended March 2025, profit stood at ₹14.4 crore, marking a 71.8% increase from ₹8.4 crore in the previous year. Revenue during the same period grew 6% to ₹163.1 crore from ₹153.8 crore.

7] Global Industry Overview According to the RHP, resilient and sustainable long-term growth has been evident in the global pharmaceutical market due to growing demand, advancing innovations and availability of affordable generics.

The global pharmaceutical market is estimated at $1.8 trillion in 2025 and is projected to grow to $2.9 trillion by 2033, with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2025 to 2033.

8] Risk Factors The company said in the RHP that 44.78%, 47.64% and 92.03% of the net revenue during the Fiscals 2025, 2024 and 2023, was derived from the sale of injectables. Any reduction in demand for these products may adversely affect its business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows.

9] Subsidiaries According to the RHP, the company has five subsidiaries, as listed below -

Indian subsidiaries: Revat Laboratories Private Limited and SP Analytics Private Limited

Foreign Subsidiaries: Sai Parenterals Pte. Limited

Step-down foreign subsidiaries: Noumed Pharmaceuticals Pty Limited and Noumed Pharmaceuticals Limited.

10] Book-running lead managers and registrar Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. is the book-running lead manager of the IPO. Meanwhile, Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue.