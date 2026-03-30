Sai Parenteral's IPO allotment likely today: Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check allotment status online

Sai Parenteral's IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Sai Parenteral's saw weak investor participation, and attention has now turned to the IPO allotment date, which is expected to be finalised today, March 30, 2025.

The issue was open for subscription from March 24 to March 26. With the allotment likely to be completed today, the company is gearing up for its listing on Thursday, April 2. Sai Parenteral's shares are set to debut on both the NSE and BSE.

Once the basis of allotment is determined today, equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders, while refunds for applicants who did not receive an allotment will be processed on Wednesday, April 1.

Investors can check the Sai Parenteral's IPO allotment status online either through the BSE website or via Bigshare Services, the registrar to the issue.

A few simple steps must be followed to access the Sai Parenteral's IPO allotment status online.

Sai Parenteral's IPO Allotment Status Check BSE and NSE Step 1] Visit BSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.bseindia.com/static/investors/application_statuschecksystem.aspx

For NSE, visit allotment page: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ on BSE and 'Equity & SME IPO bid details' on NSE

Step 3] Choose ‘Sai Parenteral's Ltd’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Sai Parenteral's IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Sai Parenteral's IPO Allotment Status Check Bigshare Services Step 1] Visit the web portal of the registrar here - https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html

Step 2] Select ‘Sai Parenteral's’ in the Select Company dropbox

Step 3] Choose among - Application Number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Search’

Your Sai Parenteral's IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Sai Parenteral's IPO GMP Today Sai Parenteral's shares are showing moderate activity in the grey market. According to market trackers, the Sai Parenteral's IPO GMP stands at ₹0 per share today. Based on this premium, the stock is estimated to list at around ₹392 apiece, the same as the IPO price.

Sai Parenteral's IPO Subscription Status, The IPO sailed through on the final day of subscription. It was booked 1.08 times by the end of Day 3. The retail portion was subscribed 0.12 times, and the NII portion was booked 2.45 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 1.73 times bids.

The company has received bids for 78.80 lakh crore shares against 75.22 lakh shares on offer.

Sai Parenteral's IPO Key Details The ₹409 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of 0.73 crore shares worth ₹285 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.32 crore shares aggregating to ₹123.79 crore. Prior to the opening of the issue, the company had already mobilised ₹122.6 crore from anchor investors.

The proceeds from the fresh issue are proposed to be utilised for several purposes. Of the total amount, ₹111 crore has been allocated towards capacity expansion and upgradation of manufacturing facilities, ₹18 crore has been set aside for setting up a new research and development (R&D) centre, and ₹14.30 crore will go towards debt repayment. The balance amount will be deployed for general corporate purposes.

Investors can bid for the IPO in lots of 38 shares. At the upper end of the price band, a retail investor will have to invest ₹14,896 to apply for one lot.

The public issue is being launched through the book-building route, under which not more than 50% of the net offer has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), while not more than 15% and 35% of the issue have been earmarked for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail investors, respectively.

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Arihant Capital Markets is acting as the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Bigshare Services has been appointed as the registrar.

About Sai Parenteral’s Sai Parenteral’s is a diversified pharmaceutical formulations company with capabilities across research, development and manufacturing. It operates in the branded generic formulations segment and also provides contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) products and services in both domestic and international markets.

The company’s product portfolio spans several therapeutic categories, including cardiovascular, neuropsychiatry, anti-diabetic, respiratory health, antibiotics, gastroenterology, vitamins, minerals and supplements (VMS), analgesics, and dermatology. It also manufactures and offers a range of dosage forms such as injectables, tablets, capsules, liquid orals, and ointments.