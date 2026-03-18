Sai Parenteral's IPO opens on March 24; price band set at ₹372-392 apiece; check details

Sai Parenteral's IPO price band: The Sai Parenteral's IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹372 to ₹392 per equity share of the face value of ₹5. The Sai Parenteral's IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, March 24 and will close on Friday, March 27. The allocation to anchor investors for the Sai Parenteral's IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, March 23.

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The floor price is 74.40 times the face value of the equity shares and the cap price is 78.40 times the face value of the equity shares. The Sai Parenteral's IPO lot size is 38 equity shares and in multiples of 38 equity shares thereafter.

Sai Parenteral's IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Sai Parenteral's IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, March 30 and the company will initiate refunds on Wednesday, April 1 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Sai Parenteral's share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Thursday, April 2.

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Sai Parenteral's IPO details Sai Parenteral's IPO is set to generate ₹408.79 crore, which includes fresh shares valued at ₹285 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) amounting to ₹123.79 crore. Several current shareholders will be selling their stakes as part of the OFS.

Participants in the OFS include Vikasa India EIF I Fund, Tilokchand Punamchand Ostwal, Bhanwar Lal Chandak, Devendra Chawla, Sreelekha Ganta, Ashish Maheshwari, Vijay Gondi, Padma Guntupalli, Nilesh Pravinchandra Doshi, and Bhautik Mukund Shah.

The funds raised from the new share issue will be allocated for expanding capacity and enhancing manufacturing facilities. Additionally, the company intends to establish a new research and development center. The funds will also be utilized for repaying debts, meeting working capital needs, and addressing general corporate expenses.

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Arihant Capital Markets serves as the exclusive book-running lead manager for Sai Parental's IPO, while Bigshare Services acts as the registrar for the offering.

Company details Sai Parenteral operates within the sector of pharmaceutical formulations, specializing in research, development, and manufacturing. The company emphasizes branded generic formulations as well as offering products and services as a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO).

Its product range spans various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular health, diabetes management, neuropsychiatry, respiratory conditions, antibiotic treatment, vitamins, minerals and supplements, gastroenterology, pain relief, and dermatological products. These are provided in multiple dosage forms, such as tablets, injectables, capsules, liquid orals, and ointments.

Sai Parenteral recorded a net profit of ₹7.76 crore, alongside a revenue of ₹89.43 crore for the half-year period ending September 30, 2025. For the fiscal year 2024-25, the company posted a bottom line of ₹14.43 crore and a revenue of ₹163.74 crore. Currently, its market capitalization exceeds ₹1,730 crore based on the existing valuations.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.