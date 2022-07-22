Sai Silks Kalamandir Limited has filed its draft prospectus for an initial public offering (IPO) with market regulator Sebi. The IPO will comprise a fresh issue of ₹600 crore and offer for sale to the tune of 18,048,440 equity shares. The face value of the equity shares is ₹2 each. From the total issue size, 50% of the offered equity shares will be kept reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15% of the size is allotted to non-institutional investors (NII), and the remaining 35% of shares are offered to retail individual investors (RII). The price band and launch date of the IPO will be announced after regulatory approval.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}