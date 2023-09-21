Sai Silks Kalamandir IPO: Issue subscribed 12% on day 2 so far; retail portion booked 19%2 min read 21 Sep 2023, 12:57 PM IST
Sai Silks Kalamandir IPO subscribed 12% on day 2 so far, with retail portion at 19% and QIB portion seeing low subscription.
Sai Silks Kalamandir subscription status: Sai Silks Kalamandir IPO has been subscribed 12% on day 2, so far. Sai Silks Kalamandir IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 20, and will close on Friday, September 22.
