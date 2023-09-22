Sai Silks Kalamandir IPO: Issue subscribed 75% on day 3 so far, retail portion booked 37%2 min read 22 Sep 2023, 12:26 PM IST
Sai Silks Kalamandir IPO subscribed 75% on day 3. Retail investors subscribed 37%, NII portion 67%, and QIB portion 1.49 times.
Sai Silks Kalamandir subscription status: Sai Silks Kalamandir IPO has been subscribed 75% on day 3, so far. Sai Silks Kalamandir IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 20, and will close on Friday, September 22.
