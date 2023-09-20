Sai Silks Kalamandir IPO opens today: GMP, review, other key details. Should you subscribe?3 min read 20 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Sai Silks Kalamandir IPO opens today, with a price band of ₹210-222 per share. The IPO will close on September 22.
Sai Silks Kalamandir IPO opens for subscription today (Wednesday, September 20), and will close on Friday, September 22. The company has set the price band in the range between ₹210 to ₹222 per equity share of face value of ₹2 each. Sai Silks IPO raised over ₹360 crore from anchor investors on Monday, September 18.
