Sai Silks Kalamandir IPO: Sai Silks IPO raises ₹360.30 crore from anchor investors; details here2 min read 20 Sep 2023, 10:22 AM IST
Sai Silks Kalamandir IPO raised ₹360.30 crore from 26 anchor investors at ₹222 per share. IPO opens on September 20.
Sai Silks Kalamandir IPO raised ₹360.30 crore from 26 anchor investors at the upper price band of ₹222 per equity share on Monday, September 18, according to company's exchange filing.
