Sai Silks Kalamandir IPO raised ₹360.30 crore from 26 anchor investors at the upper price band of ₹222 per equity share on Monday, September 18, according to company's exchange filing.

Sai Silks IPO allocated 16,229,707 equity shares to 26 anchor investors and garnered ₹360.30 crore at the upper price band of ₹222 per equity share with a face value of ₹2 per share. The anchor book included well-known investors like Whiteoak Capital, Abakkus, Citigroup Global, SBI MF, ICICI Prudential MF, HDFC MF, Kotak MF, HSBC MF, Aditya Birla Sunlife MF, and UTI MF.

Out of total allocation of 16,229,707 equity shares to the anchor investors, 11,724,694 equity shares were allocated to 8 domestic mutual funds through a total of 16 schemes. Sai Silks Kalamandir IPO opens today, September 20 at a price of ₹210 - 222, and closes on Friday, September 22.

Sai Silks Kalamandir IPO details Sai Silks IPO comprises a fresh issuance of ₹600 crore worth of shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 2.70 crore equity shares by promoter and promter group.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to finance capital expenditures for the establishment of 30 additional stores and two warehouses, as well as for working capital needs, debt repayment, and general corporate purposes.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd are the book running lead managers to the offer. Bigshare Services Private Ltd is the offer's registrar.

Sai Silks Kalamandir IPO GMP today Sai Silks IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +7 similar to the previous two trading session. This indicates Sai Silks Kalamandir share price were trading at a premium of ₹7 in the grey market on Wednesday, according to topsharebrokers.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Sai Silks Kalamandir share price is ₹229 apiece, which is 3.15% higher than the IPO price of ₹222.

Sai Silks Kalamandir IPO GMP on Sunday was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹222 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to topsharebrokers.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.