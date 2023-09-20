Sai Silks Kalamandir IPO: Sai Silks IPO subscribed 5% on day 1 so far; retail portion booked 9%2 min read 20 Sep 2023, 02:06 PM IST
Sai Silks Kalamandir IPO subscribed 5% on day 1, retail portion at 9%, NII portion at 2%, so far.
Sai Silks Kalamandir subscription status: Sai Silks Kalamandir IPO has been subscribed 5% on day 1 so far. Sai Silks Kalamandir IPO opens for subscription today (Wednesday, September 20), and will close on Friday, September 22.
