Sai Silks Kalamandir share price debuts at a mere 4% premium at ₹231 on NSE2 min read 27 Sep 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Sai Silks IPO listed at a premium, with the share price at ₹231 on NSE and ₹230 on BSE.
Sai Silks IPO listing date: Sai Silks Kalamandir share price listed on the bourses at a premium on Wednesday. On the NSE, Sai Silks Kalamandir share price today was listed at ₹231 per share, 4.1% higher than the issue price of ₹222, and on the BSE, Sai Silks Kalamandir share price was listed at ₹230 per share.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started