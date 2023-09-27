Sai Silks IPO listed at a premium, with the share price at ₹231 on NSE and ₹230 on BSE.

Sai Silks IPO listing date: Sai Silks Kalamandir share price listed on the bourses at a premium on Wednesday. On the NSE, Sai Silks Kalamandir share price today was listed at ₹231 per share, 4.1% higher than the issue price of ₹222, and on the BSE, Sai Silks Kalamandir share price was listed at ₹230 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Sai Silks Kalamandir IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 20, and closed on Friday, September 22. Sai Silks Kalamandir subscription status was 4.40 times on day 3. Sai Silks IPO's retail investors portion was subscribed 88%, NII portion was subscribed 2.47 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was full subscribed 12.35 times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sai Silks Kalamandir IPO details Sai Silks IPO comprises a fresh issuance of ₹600 crore worth of shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 2.70 crore equity shares by promoter and promter group.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to finance capital expenditures for the establishment of 30 additional stores and two warehouses, as well as for working capital needs, debt repayment, and general corporate purposes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd are the book running lead managers to the offer. Bigshare Services Private Ltd is the offer's registrar.

Sai Silks Kalamandir IPO GMP today Sai Silks IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +8 similar to the previous trading session. This indicates Sai Silks Kalamandir share price were trading at a premium of ₹8 in the grey market on Wednesday, according to topsharebrokers.com {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Sai Silks Kalamandir share price as per grey market was ₹230 apiece, which is 3.6% higher than the IPO price of ₹222.

Sai Silks Kalamandir IPO GMP on Sunday, September 17 was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹222 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to topsharebrokers.com. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!