Sai Silks share price gains over 8% post tepid listing. Should you buy, sell or hold?3 min read 27 Sep 2023, 11:47 AM IST
Sai Silks Kalamandir IPO shares listed with a modest premium of 4.1% on NSE and BSE today.
Sai Silks Kalamandir IPO listing today: Sai Silks Kalamandir shares were listed on the bourses with modest premium today. On the NSE, Sai Silks Kalamandir share price opened at ₹231 per share, 4.1% higher than the issue price of ₹222, and on the BSE, Sai Silks Kalamandir share price was listed at ₹230 per share.
