Sai Swami Metals & Alloys IPO: Issue oversubscribed on Day 1 led by retail investors; check GMP, other key details
Sai Swami Metals & Alloys IPO price band set at ₹60 per share, opening on April 30 and closing on May 3. Lot size of 2,000 shares with minimum application size of 2,000 shares. RHP highlights the company's trade in stainless steel goods and kitchenware items.
Sai Swami Metals & Alloys IPO has began accepting subscriptions today, Tuesday, April 30, and will end on Friday, May 3. The IPO price band for Sai Swami Metals & Alloys has been set at ₹60 for each equity share with a face value of ₹10. Sai Swami Metals & Alloys IPO lot size consists of 2,000 shares. Applications have to include a minimum of 2,000 equity shares; after that, multiples of 2,000 equity shares will be considered.
