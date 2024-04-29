Sai Swami Metals & Alloys IPO opens tomorrow: From price band to key dates - all you need to know
Sai Swami Metals & Alloys IPO price band set at ₹60 per share, opening on April 30 and closing on May 3. Lot size of 2,000 shares with minimum application size of 2,000 shares. RHP highlights the company's trade in stainless steel goods and kitchenware items.
Sai Swami Metals & Alloys IPO price band has been fixed at ₹60 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Sai Swami Metals & Alloys IPO will open for subscription on Tuesday, April 30, and close on Friday, May 3. Sai Swami Metals & Alloys IPO lot size consists of 2,000 shares. 2,000 equity shares are the minimum application size, and after that, applications will be accepted in multiples of 2,000 equity shares.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started