Sai Swami Metals & Alloys IPO price band has been fixed at ₹60 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Sai Swami Metals & Alloys IPO will open for subscription on Tuesday, April 30, and close on Friday, May 3. Sai Swami Metals & Alloys IPO lot size consists of 2,000 shares. 2,000 equity shares are the minimum application size, and after that, applications will be accepted in multiples of 2,000 equity shares.

As per Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the business actively engages in the trade and marketing of a wide range of stainless steel goods to meet the various demands of the discriminating clientele. Dinner sets, stainless steel sheets, stainless steel circles, stainless steel casseroles, stainless steel multikadais, and different kinds of utensils are among the many kitchenware items that are part of the company's product line. The firm also deals in the trading of fundamental raw materials for different clients, such as mild steel round (M.S. Round), stainless steel sheet, coil, scrap, pipe, and so on.

In the stainless-steel cookware industry, Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Limited maintains a diverse presence through its subsidiaries, Dhruvish Metal Industries LLP and Bhagat Marketing Private Limited. The firm further enhances its image as a reliable name in the market by ensuring the wide availability of its products through a strategic network of distributors, dealers, and retailers throughout India.

As per RHP, the company's listed peer is TTK Prestige (with a P/E of 60.51).

The company's revenue for FY23 was ₹626.76 lakhs, with EBITDA coming in at ₹4.29 lakhs and PAT coming in at ₹3.83 lakhs. The firm generated revenue of ₹3.333.86 lakhs, EBITDA of ₹281.01 lakhs, and PAT of ₹179.52 lakhs up till December '23.

Sai Swami Metals & Alloys IPO details

Sai Swami Metals & Alloys IPO, which is worth about ₹15 crore, consists of a fresh issue of 25,00,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no offer-for-sale component.

The proceeds from the new issuance will be used for the following purposes: general corporate purposes, investing in subsidiary companies, purchasing machinery, and meeting additional working capital requirements.

The registrar of the Sai Swami Metals & Alloys IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, and the book running lead manager is Swastika Investmart Ltd. For the Sai Swami Metals & Alloys IPO, Sunflower Broking is the market maker.

It is tentative that on Monday, May 6, the Sai Swami Metals & Alloys IPO basis for share allocation will be finalised. On Tuesday, May 7, the company will begin refunds, and the shares will be credited to the allottees' demat account the same day after the refund. On Wednesday, May 8, Sai Swami Metals & Alloys share price is likely to be listed on BSE SME.

The IPO's launch represents a major turning point for Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Limited, according to Nipun Anantlal Bhagat, the company's managing director and chairperson. For them, as they develop and innovate within the stainless-steel sector, this IPO marks a turning point. The firm is known for producing top-notch cookware made of stainless steel under the prestigious "DOLPHIN" brand.

This thoughtful distribution of capital will support further development and expansion, fortify their position in the market, and improve their operational efficiency. Through the acquisition of cutting-edge gear and investments in subsidiary businesses, the company hopes to expand its product range and improve its manufacturing skills, ultimately serving a wider clientele. They are eager to further solidify their position in the market and are thrilled about the potential this IPO presents.

Sai Swami Metals & Alloys IPO GMP today

Sai Swami Metals & Alloys IPO GMP or grey market premium is +24. This indicates Sai Swami Metals & Alloys share price were trading at a premium of ₹24 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

It is anticipated that Sai Swami Metals & Alloys shares would list at a price of ₹84 per share, which is 40% higher than the IPO price of ₹60, after accounting for the upper end of the IPO pricing range and the current premium on the grey market.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

