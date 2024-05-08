Sai Swami Metals and Alloys share price makes a stellar debut, stock opens with 90% premium at ₹114 apiece on BSE SME
Sai Swami Metals and Alloys share price had a successful debut on BSE SME, with the share price opening 90% higher than the issue price.
Sai Swami Metals and Alloys share price made a blockbuster debut on BSE SME today. Sai Swami Metals share price opened at ₹114, which is 90% higher than the issue price of ₹60.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message