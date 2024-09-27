Saj Hotels IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status, other details of NSE SME IPO

Asit Manohar
Updated27 Sep 2024, 12:57 PM IST
Saj Hotels IPO price: The hospitality company has fixed the Saj Hotels IPO price band at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>65 per equity share.
Saj Hotels IPO price: The hospitality company has fixed the Saj Hotels IPO price band at ₹65 per equity share.

Saj Hotels IPO: Bidding for the initial public offer of Sahaj Hotels Limited has opened today and will remain open until 1st October 2024, i.e. Tuesday next week. The hospitality company has fixed the Saj Hotels IPO price band at 65 per equity share. The hospitality company aims to raise 27.63 crore from this fixed, entirely fresh issue. The public issue is proposed for listing on the NSE SME Emerge platform. However, the company's shares are yet to debut in the grey market.

Saj Hotels IPO subscription status

By 12:36 PM on day one of bidding, the public issue has been subscribed 0.22 times. The NSE SME IPO has received bids for 9,28,000 shares against 42,50,000 shares offered by the hospitality company in this SME IPO.

Important Saj Hotels IPO details

1] Saj Hotels IPO GMP: According to market observers, the company's shares are not available for trade in the grey market today.

2] Saj Hotels IPO price: The hospitality company has fixed the Saj Hotels IPO price band at 65 per equity share.

3] Saj Hotels IPO date: The fixed issue has opened today and will remain open until 1st October 2024.

4] Saj Hotels IPO size: The hospitality company aims to raise 27.63 crore from this NSE SME IPO.

5] Saj Hotels IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the SME IPO comprises 2,000 company shares.

6] Saj Hotels IPO allotment date: The likely date for share allocation is Thursday, October 3rd, 2024.

7] Saj Hotels IPO registrar: Satellite Corporate Services Private Limited has been appointed official registrar of the SME IPO.

8] Saj Hotels IPO lead manager: Corpwis Advisors Private Limited has been appointed lead manager of the fixed-issue.

9] Saj Hotels IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on the NSE SME Emerge platform.

10] Saj Hotels IPO listing date: The likely date for share listing is 8th October 2024.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

First Published:27 Sep 2024, 12:57 PM IST
