Samay Project Services share price makes a lukewarm debut, stock opens with a mere 6.03% premium at ₹36.05 apiece

Samay Project Services debuted on NSE SME with shares opening at 36.05, 6.03% above the issue price of 34. The IPO was subscribed 29.08 times, with a focus on EPC services in various sectors. The company aims to use proceeds for working capital and corporate expenses.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published23 Jun 2025, 10:02 AM IST
Samay Project Services share price today opened at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>36.05, which is 6.03% higher than the issue price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>34.
Samay Project Services share price today opened at ₹36.05, which is 6.03% higher than the issue price of ₹34.

Samay Project Services share price made a decent debut on NSE SME today. Samay Project Services share price today opened at 36.05, which is 6.03% higher than the issue price of 34.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Samay Project Services had a subscription period that ran from Monday, June 16 until Wednesday, June 18. With a face value of 10, shares in the Samay Project Services IPO is priced at 34. At least 4,000 of those shares are up for bid, and there are multiples of those shares available. Samay Project Services IPO subscription status was 29.08 times on the last day of bidding, according to chittorgarh.com

Samay Project Services Limited provides Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services, focusing on the design, engineering, and commissioning of balance of plant (BOP) systems in various sectors.

The firm undertakes EPC projects that include piping systems, tanks, vessels, and fabricated structures, as well as fire protection and detection systems. Between the fiscal years ending March 31, 2025, and March 31, 2024, Samay Project Services experienced an 8% decline in revenue and a 9% reduction in profit after tax (PAT). According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the only listed competitor for the company is Pratham EPC Projects, which has a P/E ratio of 20.19.

Samay Project Services IPO details

The Samay Project Services IPO, valued 14.69 crore, includes a fresh issuance of 43,20,000 equity shares with a face value of 10. There is no "offer for sale" component.

The Samay Project Services IPO aims to use the net proceeds from the offering for various purposes, including supporting the company's working capital needs and addressing general corporate expenses.

Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Private Limited serves as the book-running lead manager for the Samay Project Services IPO, with Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd acting as the registrar for the offering. Shreni Shares Limited functions as the market maker for the Samay Project Services IPO.

Samay Project Services IPO GMP today

Samay Project Services IPO GMP today or grey market premium was 0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of 34 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

