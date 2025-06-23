Samay Project Services share price makes a lukewarm debut, stock opens with a mere 6.03% premium at ₹36.05 apiece

Samay Project Services share price made a decent debut on NSE SME today. Samay Project Services share price today opened at ₹36.05, which is 6.03% higher than the issue price of ₹34.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Samay Project Services had a subscription period that ran from Monday, June 16 until Wednesday, June 18. With a face value of ₹10, shares in the Samay Project Services IPO is priced at ₹34. At least 4,000 of those shares are up for bid, and there are multiples of those shares available. Samay Project Services IPO subscription status was 29.08 times on the last day of bidding, according to chittorgarh.com

Samay Project Services Limited provides Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services, focusing on the design, engineering, and commissioning of balance of plant (BOP) systems in various sectors.

The firm undertakes EPC projects that include piping systems, tanks, vessels, and fabricated structures, as well as fire protection and detection systems. Between the fiscal years ending March 31, 2025, and March 31, 2024, Samay Project Services experienced an 8% decline in revenue and a 9% reduction in profit after tax (PAT). According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the only listed competitor for the company is Pratham EPC Projects, which has a P/E ratio of 20.19.

Samay Project Services IPO details The Samay Project Services IPO, valued ₹14.69 crore, includes a fresh issuance of 43,20,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no "offer for sale" component.

The Samay Project Services IPO aims to use the net proceeds from the offering for various purposes, including supporting the company's working capital needs and addressing general corporate expenses.

Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Private Limited serves as the book-running lead manager for the Samay Project Services IPO, with Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd acting as the registrar for the offering. Shreni Shares Limited functions as the market maker for the Samay Project Services IPO.

Samay Project Services IPO GMP today Samay Project Services IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹34 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.