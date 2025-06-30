Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO allotment in focus today: Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO allotment date: The Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, June 30). The investors who applied for the issue can check Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO allotment status in Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO registrar portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. The Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, June 25 and closed on Friday, June 27. Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 28.46 times, as BSE data.

On the third day of bidding, the retail segment saw a subscription of 7.99 times, while the NII segment was booked at 31.82 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion attracted bids amounting to 62.32 times. The portion reserved for employees was subscribed 7.99 times.

The refund process will begin on Tuesday, July 1 for those who were not allocated shares. Those who receive shares will have them deposited into their demat accounts on that day. The Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO is set to be listed on Wednesday, July 2.

If you have applied for the Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO, you can do a Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO allotment status check online on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd. You can check the Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO allotment status of your application on the Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO allotment status link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Steps to check Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO allotment status on the registrar portal Step 1: Upon clicking the link provided earlier, you will see five links to verify the status.

Step 2: Select one of the five links and choose Sambhv Steel Tubes Limited from the dropdown menu in the section for IPO selection.

Step 3: Choose one of the three methods to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4: - If you select the application number, input it along with the captcha code, then click "Submit."

- For the Demat Account choice, enter your account details and the captcha code, then press "Submit."

- If you choose PAN, input the PAN number along with the captcha code, and hit “Submit.”

How to check Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1: Visit the allotment section on the official BSE website - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Choose 'Equity' from the 'Issue Type' options.

Step 3: In the 'Issue Name' drop-down menu, select the IPO.

Step 4: Enter your PAN or the application number.

How to check Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1: Visit the official NSE website - https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2: Select the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website to register with your PAN.

Step 3: Enter your username, password, and captcha code.

Step 4: Check the IPO allotment status on the newly displayed page.

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO GMP today Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO GMP today is +14. This indicates Sambhv Steel Tubes share price was trading at a premium of ₹14 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Sambhv Steel Tubes share price is indicated at ₹96 apiece, which is 17.07% higher than the IPO price of ₹82.

According to the grey market activities over the past 18 sessions, today's IPO GMP is trending positively and is anticipated to have a solid listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP reaches ₹14, as reported by experts at investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.