Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO: Focus shifts to allotment date. Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO allotment date: The Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO share allotment will be finalised on Monday, June 30. The investors who applied for the issue can check Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO allotment status in Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO registrar portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. The Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, June 25 and closed on Friday, June 27. Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 28.46 times, as BSE data.

On the third bidding day, the retail portion was subscribed 7.99 times, and NII portion has been booked 31.82 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion has received 62.32 times bids. Employee Reserved portion has been booked 7.99 times.

The initiation of the refund process will commence on Tuesday, July 1 for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on the same day itself. The Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO listing date is scheduled for Wednesday, July 2.

If you have applied for the Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO, you can do a Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO allotment status check online on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd. You can check the Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO allotment status of your application on the Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO allotment status link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Steps to check Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO allotment status on the registrar portal Step 1: Upon clicking the link provided earlier, you will encounter five links where you can verify the status.

Step 2: Open one of the five links and select Sambhv Steel Tubes Limited from the dropdown menu in the IPO selection area.

Step 3: Choose one of the three methods to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4: - If you opt for the application number, enter it along with the captcha code, and then click "Submit."

- For the Demat Account option, input your account details and the captcha code, then click "Submit."

- If you select PAN, type in the PAN number along with the captcha code, and click “Submit.”

How to check Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Go to the allotment section on the official BSE website - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Select 'Equity' under the 'Issue Type' category.

Step 3 From the drop-down menu under 'Issue Name', pick the IPO.

Step 4 Input either your PAN or application number.

How to check Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Go to the official NSE website- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 Click on the 'Click here to sign up' link on the NSE site to register using your PAN.

Step 3 Provide your username, password, and captcha code.

Step 4 View the IPO allotment status on the new page that appears.

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO GMP today Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO GMP today is +12. This indicates Sambhv Steel Tubes share price was trading at a premium of ₹12 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Sambhv Steel Tubes share price is indicated at ₹94 apiece, which is 14.63% higher than the IPO price of ₹82.

Given the grey market trends from the past 15 sessions, the IPO GMP is trending upward today and anticipates a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP is ₹12, as per the insights from investorgain.com experts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

