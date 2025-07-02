Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO listing today. Here's what GMP, experts say on shares debut.

Sambhv Steel Tubes initial public offering (IPO) is all set to make its debut on Indian stock market on July 2. The shares of Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO will get listed on both exchanges BSE and NSE on Wednesday.

The allotment of Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO was finalised on June 30. For investors who have been allotted shares, the shares will be credited to their demat accounts today, Tuesday, July 1. Refunds for applicants who did not receive shares will also be processed and completed by the end of the day.

On the third day of bidding, the Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO was subscribed 28.46 times overall, according to BSE data. The retail investors' segment was subscribed 7.99 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category saw a subscription of 31.82 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion received bids 62.32 times the available quota, and the employee quota was also subscribed 7.99 times.

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO GMP today The grey market premium (GMP) for Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO is currently +14, suggesting that its shares are trading at a premium of ₹14 in the unofficial market, as per investorgain.com.

Based on the IPO’s upper price band and the current GMP, the expected listing price is estimated at ₹96 per share — a 17.07% gain over the issue price of ₹82.

Experts at investorgain.com note that, over the last 20 trading sessions, the GMP has shown an upward trend, indicating strong listing prospects. The GMP during this period has ranged from a low of ₹0 to a high of ₹14.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Experts view on Sambhv Steel Tubes listing Bhavik Joshi, Business Head, INVasset PMS, believes that the IPO was fully priced at ₹82, the consistent grey market premium—hovering around ₹13—signals healthy listing interest. Strong QIB participation and stable GMP trends over the past few weeks point to institutional confidence and controlled supply dynamics.

“ Investors must remember that post-listing performance will hinge on delivery and earnings progression, not sentiment alone. In that sense, tomorrow’s listing will be a sentiment checkpoint—but the medium-term story remains linked to India’s broader capex and manufacturing resurgence,” Joshi said.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.