Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO: Price band set at ₹77-82 per share; check issue details, key dates, more

The Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹77 to ₹82 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, June 25, and will close on Friday, June 27. The allocation to anchor investors for the Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 24.
The floor price is 7.7 times of the face value of the equity shares and the cap price is 8.2 times of the face value of the equity shares. The Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO lot size is 182 equity shares and in multiples of 182 equity shares thereafter.
