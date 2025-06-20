Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO: Price band set at ₹77-82 per share; check issue details, key dates, more

The Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹77 to ₹82 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, June 25, and will close on Friday, June 27. The allocation to anchor investors for the Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 24.