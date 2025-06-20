Subscribe

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO: Price band set at ₹77-82 per share; check issue details, key dates, more

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO: Price band set at 77-82 per share; check issue details, key dates, more

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published20 Jun 2025, 09:27 AM IST
Advertisement
Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO: Price band set at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>77-82 per share; check issue details, key dates, more
Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO: Price band set at ₹77-82 per share; check issue details, key dates, more(Company Website)

The Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 77 to 82 per equity share of the face value of 10. The Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, June 25, and will close on Friday, June 27. The allocation to anchor investors for the Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 24.

Advertisement

The floor price is 7.7 times of the face value of the equity shares and the cap price is 8.2 times of the face value of the equity shares. The Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO lot size is 182 equity shares and in multiples of 182 equity shares thereafter.

(more to come)

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsIPOSambhv Steel Tubes IPO: Price band set at ₹77-82 per share; check issue details, key dates, more
Read Next Story