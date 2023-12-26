Sameera Agro and Infra IPO booked 1.76 times on Day 3, check out subscription status and other details
According to data available on NSE, the retail portion received 38,20,800 applications, while NII and QIB got 22,93,600 and 3,200 bids respectively.
The initial public offering (IPO) for Sameera Agro And Infra Limited opened for subscription period on December 21, 2023, and closed on December 27, 2023.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message