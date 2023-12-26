Sameera Agro and Infra IPO booked 1.76 times on Day 3, check out subscription status and other details

The initial public offering (IPO) for Sameera Agro And Infra Limited opened for subscription period on December 21, 2023, and closed on December 27, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the last day of bidding, the issue was subscribed over 1.76 times and received 61,17,600 applications.

According to data available on NSE, the retail portion received 38,20,800 applications, while NII and QIB got 22,93,600 and 3,200 bids respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the first day, the subscription for the offering stood at 27%, experiencing a notable surge to 90% by the second day of the bidding process. The four-day bidding period is set to culminate on Wednesday, December 27. The company's shares are scheduled to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform on January 1, 2024.

The company had fixed the issue price at ₹180 per piece. Investors can submit bids for a minimum of 800 equity shares or in multiples thereof, amounting to a minimum of ₹1,44,000. Retail investors have the option to bid for a single lot of 800 equity shares, while non-retail investors must bid for a minimum of two lots (1,600 equity shares), totaling at least ₹2,88,000.

Previously known as Sameera Homes, Sameera Agro and Infra was established in 2002, specializing in infrastructure development and construction. As part of its expansion, Sameera Agro and Infra has diversified its operations to include the processing, drying, sale, purchase, marketing, and distribution of agricultural commodities, such as pulses, cereals, grains, and lentils. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The proceeds generated from the IPO will be distributed across diverse purposes, encompassing ongoing project construction, the establishment of a new multiplex, addressing working capital needs for the agro-business, and managing general corporate expenses. Notably, the company currently does not command any premium in the grey market.

The company is actively involved in the strategic planning, development, and construction of a wide array of projects. These include residential and commercial spaces, apartments, townships, multistoried complexes, gated communities, landscapes, bridges, flyovers, subways, alleys, and industrial parks.

Sameera Agro and Infra possess a leased manufacturing and processing unit near Hyderabad, strategically accessible to Telangana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. Additionally, the company is in the process of securing processing mills on a lease basis in Guntur and Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

