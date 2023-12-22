Sameera Agro and Infra IPO: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?
Sameera Agro and Infra IPO GMP: Shares of the company are trading at a premium of ₹40 in grey market today, say market observers
Sameera Agro and Infra IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) Sameera Agro And Infra Limited opened for subscribers on 21st December 2023 and it will remain open for bidding till 27th December 2023. The public issue is proposed for listing on NSE SME platform. Company promoters have fixed Sameera Agro and Infra IPO price at ₹180 per equity share.
