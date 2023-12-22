Sameera Agro and Infra IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) Sameera Agro And Infra Limited opened for subscribers on 21st December 2023 and it will remain open for bidding till 27th December 2023. The public issue is proposed for listing on NSE SME platform. Company promoters have fixed Sameera Agro and Infra IPO price at ₹180 per equity share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares of the company are available in grey market as well. According to stock market observers, Sameera Agro and Infra shares price is trading at a premium of ₹40 in grey market today.

Sameera Agro and Infra IPO GMP today As per market observers, Sameera Agro and Infra IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹40, which is ₹7 higher from its Thursday GMP of ₹33. Observers said that rise in Sameera Agro and Infra IPO GMP can be attributed to the trend reversal on Dalal Street after sharp selling on Wednesday. They said that the NSE SME issue has received strong response from investors and hence there can be more upside expected in unlisted market.

Sameera Agro and Infra IPO subscription status By 11:58 AM on day 2 of bidding, the public issue has received bids for 5,75,06,000 shares against 34,80,000 fresh shares offered by the company. This means, the NSE SME issue has been subscribed over 16.52 times.

Sameera Agro and Infra IPO review Giving 'subscribe' tag to Sameera Agro and Infra IPO, Profitmart Securities said, "In comparison with industry counterparts, Sameera Agro And Infra Limited stands out due to its consistent growth trajectory and financial prowess. The company's ability to outperform competitors is attributed to its effective cost management, innovative strategies, and diversification across multiple business segments. The company has an impressive clientele, including Gas Authority of India (GAIL), Naolin Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., Rasha Infrastructure, and Arrow Constructions Ltd. Its order book comprises ongoing projects like Residential Project-I and Residential Project-II, each contributing significantly to the total order value."

"Sameera Agro And Infra Limited's IPO presents a compelling investment opportunity for those seeking exposure to a company with a proven track record, strategic vision, and growth potential. With promising financials, a robust order book, and endorsement from industry experts, subscribing to this IPO appears to be a prudent decision for both short-term gains and long-term investment objectives," the brokerage added.

SEBI Registered Investment Advisor Nikhil Bhatt and Equity99 have also given 'subscribe' rating to this NSE SME IPO.

Sameera Agro and Infra IPO details The public issue is offered at a fixed price of ₹180 per equity share. The issue opened on 21st December 2023 and it will remain open till 27th December 2023. The public issue is offered at a fixed price of ₹180 per equity share. A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the Sameera Agro and Infra IPO comprises 800 company shares. The company aims to raise ₹62.64 crore from its initial offer via issuance of fresh shares.

Sameera Agro and Infra IPO allotment date is most likely on 28th December 2023 whereas Sameera Agro and Infra IPO listing date is most likely on 1st January 2024.

