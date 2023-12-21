Sameera Agro And Infra Limited IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 1, other key details
Sameera Agro And Infra Limited IPO: Sameera Agro And Infra Limited IPO received lukewarm response from retail investors and non-institutional investors on day one.
Sameera Agro And Infra Limited IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) Sameera Agro And Infra Limited received tepid response from investors on Thursday, December 21, as the issue was subscribed 27 per cent on the first day of bidding. Sameera Agro And Infra Limited IPO opened for subscription today and will close on Wednesday, December 27.
