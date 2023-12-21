Sameera Agro And Infra Limited IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) Sameera Agro And Infra Limited received tepid response from investors on Thursday, December 21, as the issue was subscribed 27 per cent on the first day of bidding. Sameera Agro And Infra Limited IPO opened for subscription today and will close on Wednesday, December 27. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sameera Agro And Infra Limited IPO received lukewarm response from retail investors and non-institutional investors (NIIs) on day one. Both the portions were not fully subscribed on the first day.

Previously known as Sameera Homes Private Limited, Sameera Agro And Infra Limited was established in 2002 and is an infrastructure development and construction company.

The company plans, develops, and constructs residential and commercial spaces, apartments, townships, multistoried complexes, gated communities, landscapes, bridges, flyovers, subways, industrial parks, gas pipelines, and other related works.

Sameera Agro And Infra Limited IPO Subscription Status Sameera Agro And Infra Limited IPO has received bids for 9,00,000 shares against 32,96,000 shares on the offer, at 19:30 IST, according to data from chittorgarh.com.

Sameera Agro And Infra Limited has reserved not more than 47.36 per cent of the shares in the public issue for retail investors, not less than 47.36 per cent for NIIs, and not less than 5.29 per cent for market maker.

On the first day, the portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 26 per cent times. Sameera Agro And Infra Limited IPOs' retail investors' portion received bids for 4,32,000 shares against 16,48,000 shares on offer for this segment.

The portion reserved for NIIs was subscribed 28 per cent. Sameera Agro And Infra Limited IPOs' NII portion received bids for 4,68,000 shares against 16,48,000 shares on offer for the segment.

Sameera Agro And Infra Limited IPO Details Sameera Agro IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹62.64 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 34.8 lakh shares. Sameera Agro IPO price is ₹180 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 800 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹144,000.

This means that investors can make a bid for a minimum of 800 equity shares, or its multiples thereafter, amounting to ₹1,44,000. The company has allocated 50 per cent of the net IPO offer to retail investors.

On the other hand, non-retail investors need to bid for a minimum of two lots or 1,600 equity shares. This will amount to at least ₹2,88,000. The net proceeds from the issue shall be utilised towards the construction of ongoing projects; construction of a new multiplex; to meet the existing working capital requirement for the agro-business; and general corporate expenses.

Satya Murthy Sivalenka And Kameswari Satya Murthy Sivalenka are the promoters of the company. First Overseas Capital Limited is the book running lead manager of the Sameera Agro IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Sameera Agro IPO is Svcm Securities.

Sameera Agro And Infra Limited IPO GMP Today GMP for Sameera Agro And Infra SME IPO has not started yet, according to investorgain.com. 'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

